READ: Supreme Court rulings on Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

by TheHill.com - 06/30/23 10:40 AM ET
The Supreme Court on Friday issued its long-awaited opinion in two cases involving President Biden’s student debt relief proposal.

The court ruled 6-3 in Biden v. Nebraska to block the plan, which would give up to $20,000 in debt relief, with the court’s six conservative justices in the majority.

Read the rulings here:

