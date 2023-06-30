READ: Supreme Court rulings on Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
The Supreme Court on Friday issued its long-awaited opinion in two cases involving President Biden’s student debt relief proposal.
The court ruled 6-3 in Biden v. Nebraska to block the plan, which would give up to $20,000 in debt relief, with the court’s six conservative justices in the majority.
Read the rulings here:
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Court Battles News
Court Battles
Court Battles
Court Battles
Court Battles
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Court Battles
Court Battles
Senate
Administration