Hunter Biden reaches settlement in Arkansas paternity suit

Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, has reached a settlement in his child support case in Arkansas after a months-long legal battle.

The settlement, announced Thursday in a filing in an Arkansas state court, is the last step in a paternity suit over a child he had with a woman named Lunden Roberts. It’s unclear what his updated payments will be, as the information is redacted.

Biden was ordered last month to sit for a deposition under oath to answer questions about his finances. He also asked for his child support payments to be reduced after he reached an original settlement with Roberts in 2020.

As part of the deal, Biden will give some of his paintings to his daughter, which can vary in size with a minimum size of 24×24, per the settlement. His daughter will be able to select which paintings will be sent to her or to a gallery designated by Roberts.

The settlement says “the net proceeds of any sales of paintings shall be wired to an account designated by Lunden Roberts.”

Roberts asked for Hunter Biden to be held in contempt of court and jailed for allegedly not complying with court orders to turn over financial records.

“The defendant is playing games with this court,” Roberts’s lawyers wrote in a filing earlier this year. “This court should incarcerate the defendant in the Cleburne County Detention Center until he complies with this court’s orders and answers discovery.”

“In the alternative, this court should sanction the defendant as appropriate and just,” her lawyers said at the time.

Biden’s attorney said he had been paying $20,000 per month in child support, already sending a total of $750,000, CNN reported.

A trial to decide on any potential adjustments to child support payments has been scheduled for late July, according to the outlet.

The news is just an added legal woe for the president’s son, as it was announced early last week that he agreed to plead guilty to tax crimes in a deal with prosecutors. He also reached a diversion agreement relating to unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the filing.