Court Battles

READ: Supreme Court rules web designer can refuse same-sex weddings

by TheHill.com - 06/30/23 10:05 AM ET
The Supreme Court on Friday decided 6-3 in favor of a web designer in Colorado who wanted to have the choice to not design websites for clients “celebrating marriage she does not endorse.”

The court on Friday found that the state’s anti-discrimination law violates Lorie Smith’s free speech rights under the First Amendment by demanding that she create same-sex wedding websites if she wants to do so for opposite-sex unions.

Read the decision here:

