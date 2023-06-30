READ: Sotomayor’s dissent in same-sex wedding website case

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the dissent in the 303 Creative case before the Supreme Court, a ruling issued Friday.

“Today is a sad day in American constitutional law and in the lives of LGBT people. The Supreme Court of the United States declares that a particular kind of business, though open to the public, has a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class. The Court does so for the first time in its history,” she wrote.

Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson joined in the dissent.

Read the full dissent here: