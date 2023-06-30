trending:

READ: Kagan’s dissent in Biden v. Nebraska student loan forgiveness case

by TheHill.com - 06/30/23 10:53 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 06/30/23 10:53 AM ET

The Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan Friday, stopping more than 40 million borrowers from receiving loan forgiveness and delivering a major defeat to one of the president’s key campaign promises.

“The Secretary asserts that the HEROES Act grants him the authority to cancel $430 billion of student loan principal. It does not,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the 6-3 majority.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote the dissent, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, starting with, “In every respect, the Court today exceeds its proper, limited role in our Nation’s governance.”

Read the full dissent here:

Kagan-dissent-Biden-NebraskaDownload
Tags Elena Kagan Joe Biden John Roberts Student loan forgiveness Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

