Pence pressed on defending exemption of military academies from affirmative action ruling

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is running for the presidency in 2024 as a Republican, was pressed to comment in an interview aired Sunday on the Supreme Court’s decision to exempt military academies from its ruling on affirmative action.

“Why did the court carve out the military academies? This ruling does not apply to — to our military academies. As Justice [Ketanji Brown] Jackson said, one standard for the board room, another standard for the bunker. Doesn’t she have a case — a point there?” host Jon Karl asked Pence on ABC’s “This Week.”

Pence said “this probably won’t be the first time that” he disagrees with the court’s “newest justice,” and argued the American military has long been “an instrument of advancing equality since virtually the founding of this country.”

“I mean, there were African American officers in New England regiments in the Revolutionary War that we’ll be celebrating on Independence Day,” the former vice president said. “So, I think the military’s been a place where the doors have been open for a long time … for minorities and they’ve distinguished themselves with sacrifices and service for generations, and I know they always will.”

The Supreme Court last week decided to severely limit the use of race as a factor in college admissions, effectively ending affirmative action programs. The move has drawn starkly different reactions from either side of the political aisle.

Speaking broadly of the ruling, Pence said “there was a time for affirmative action,” but “those days are over.”

The Supreme Court’s majority sparked outcry from liberals and others opposing the decision, which included an exemption for military academies in a footnote that says the court did not address the issue “in light of the potentially distinct interests that military academies may present.”

Karl, in the interview with Pence, pointed out that the Supreme Court’s decision specifically does not apply to military academies, letting the institutions use race as a factor in admissions. “If you agree that this is the way it should be … for universities across the country, shouldn’t it also apply to the military academies? Why the carveout?” Karl asked.

Pence said he’d refer the ABC program’s viewers “to the decision itself.”

“But I just have to tell you, I am so pleased to see the Supreme Court, so strengthened by three of the conservative justices that we appointed, this week live up to, in this case, and in other critical cases … a vision for this country that is really grounded in freedom and in the equality of opportunity for every American,” Pence said.

The 2024 White House contender added he’s “very confident” the military will continue to “be that agent of opportunity for Americans of every background that want to put on the uniform of the United States.”