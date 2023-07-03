trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Stephen Miller warns schools of lawsuits if they ignore Supreme Court affirmative action ruling

by Lauren Sforza - 07/03/23 8:07 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/03/23 8:07 AM ET

Former White House adviser Stephen Miller last week warned law schools of possible lawsuits if they ignore the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action issued.

Miller, the president of America First Legal, said Friday that his nonprofit organization sent a letter to the deans of 200 law schools across the country warning of future legal action if they do not heed the court’s ruling.

“Today, we sent a warning letter to the deans of 200 law schools around America, telling them that they must obey the Supreme Court’s ruling, striking down illegal racial discrimination and affirmative action,” Miller said in a video posted to Twitter. “If they tried to violate, circumvent or bypass, subvert or otherwise program around that ruling, we are going to take them to court. We are going to hold them to account.”

The Supreme Court invalidated admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) last week by ruling they did not comply with the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection.

Miller’s organization said in a press release that its letters demand the schools immediately end practices that are in violation of the Supreme Court’s ruling. In a letter to John F. Manning, dean of Harvard Law School, Miller wrote that he was warning him “of the consequences that you and your institution will face if you fail to comply with or attempt to circumvent the Court’s ruling.”

“There are those within and outside your institutions who will tell you that you can develop an admissions scheme through pretext or proxy to achieve the same discriminatory outcome,” the letter reads. “Anyone telling you such a thing is coaching you to engage in illegal conduct in brazen violation of a Supreme Court ruling, lawbreaking in which you would be fully complicit and thus fully liable.”

More on the Supreme Court’s ruling from The Hill

Senior officials at Harvard committed to obeying the ruling, saying in a statement that “we will determine how to preserve, consistent with the Court’s new precedent, our essential values.”

America First Legal Vice President and general counsel Gene Hamilton said in a statement that the organization is “ready to defend the right of any American harmed by these unlawful practices.”

“For too long, rather than being beacons of hope and serving as models of equal treatment under the law, law schools have used discriminatory practices that should offend every American,” Hamilton said. “These practices do not just infect and affect legal academia—they then inculcate generations of lawyers who fail to appreciate the meaning of true equality, fail to advance the rule of law, and who fail to speak truth to power with their clients.”

Tags affirmative action Harvard University Stephen Miller Stephen Miller Supreme Court UNC

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  2. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  3. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
  4. Trump on Hillary Clinton: A president under indictment would represent ...
  5. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  6. The new, mysterious constitutional right to discriminate
  7. Retirees are underestimating how long they will live
  8. Harvard faces civil rights complaint over its legacy admissions
  9. UPS reaches deal that lowers chances of nationwide Teamsters strike
  10. Housing affordability hits another low: report
  11. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  12. Ocasio-Cortez knocks Biden plan for student loan interest to kick in during ...
  13. ‘Extreme threat’: Large swathe of southern US at dangerous ‘wet bulb ...
  14. GOP’s ‘dereliction of duty’ impeachment argument gets skeptical reviews 
  15. Three DC businesses hit with explosive devices, Molotov cocktail
  16. Americans should ‘reconsider travel’ to mainland China: US travel advisory 
  17. Supreme Court set to take center stage in battle for Senate
  18. Mexican government issues strong rebuke of DeSantis’s new immigration law
Load more