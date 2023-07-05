trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media ‘stupid,’ ‘potentially dangerous’

by Julia Mueller - 07/05/23 12:26 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 07/05/23 12:26 PM ET

Former Attorney General Eric Holder on Wednesday knocked a federal court’s decision to limit Biden administration officials’ communications with social media companies, calling it “potentially dangerous.” 

“Well this is pretty stupid. And potentially dangerous,” Holder, who served under former President Obama, said on Twitter, sharing an article about the decision.  

A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction Tuesday blocking officials from the Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Justice, the State Department and the FBI from communicating with the companies, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. 

The Republican Missouri and Louisiana state attorneys general are suing the Biden administration, alleging it “coordinated and colluded with social-media platforms to identify disfavored speakers, viewpoints, and content” related to topics like COVID-19 vaccines and elections, in violation of the First Amendment.

Under the injunction, which isn’t the final decision in the suit, Biden administration officials cannot email, call, send letters, text or meet with social media companies “for the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech posted on social-media platforms,” though they’re still allowed to communicate about other topics, including national security threats. 

The judge overseeing the case is U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, an appointee of former President Trump.

Tags Barack Obama Biden administration Eric Holder Joe Biden Obama ruling Social media Terry Doughty

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  3. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  4. McCarthy’s latest challenge: Prevent shutdown while avoiding GOP revolt
  5. Former press secretary says Trump showed classified documents to people on ...
  6. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  7. IRS issues ‘last call’ for taxpayers to claim $1.5B in 2019 refunds
  8. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  9. Five things we now know about the 2024 campaign
  10. Negotiations collapse between Teamsters and UPS as strike looms
  11. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  12. Secret Service: Substance found at White House was cocaine
  13. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media ‘stupid,’ ‘potentially ...
  14. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  15. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  16. Ben & Jerry’s calls for return of ‘stolen indigenous land’ in July Fourth ...
  17. Former GOP rep, Jan. 6 select committee adviser working with Hunter Biden legal ...
  18. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
Load more