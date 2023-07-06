trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Most Americans think Trump trial should occur ahead of 2024 election: poll

by Ella Lee - 07/06/23 12:14 PM ET
by Ella Lee - 07/06/23 12:14 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Most Americans said they think former President Trump should face trial ahead of the 2024 Republican primaries and presidential election, a new Politico Magazine/Ipsos poll found.

The former president faces a slew of charges in two cases about allegedly falsifying business records and mishandling classified documents. Investigations into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results are ongoing.

More than half of American respondents (57 percent) said a Trump trial should occur before the Republican primary, and even more (62 percent) said it should happen before the 2024 presidential election.

When broken down by political party, those views diverge, the survey found. Most Democrats surveyed (77 percent) said the former president should be tried before the Republican primaries, which will occur in early 2024; and 86 percent said he should be tried before presidential election the following November.

But fewer than half of Republicans agree that a trial should take place before their primary elections (42 percent) or the general race (46 percent). Some 47 percent of independents think the trial should start before the GOP primaries, according to the poll.

Just fewer than half of all respondents said they think Trump is guilty of the charges he faces in the New York case about falsifying business records (48 percent) and the federal case about classified documents (49 percent). About a third (31 percent) don’t think the former president is guilty in either case.

Along party lines, 4 in 5 Democrats (81 percent) think Trump is guilty in both cases, while about a quarter of Republicans — 25 percent in the federal case and 24 percent in the New York case — agree.

The poll — which has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points — was conducted in late June after Trump had been indicted in both cases. Some 1,005 American adults were surveyed, among them 374 Republicans, 441 Democrats and 122 independents.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Survey Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  3. Pence defends actions to pro-Trump voter who confronts him over Jan. 6
  4. DOJ, Hunter Biden team fight back on GOP probes 
  5. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  6. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  7. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  8. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  9. Australian minister calls Trump Jr. a ‘big baby’ after tour postponement
  10. The Russians are coming! Why Putin might be massing 180,000 troops near the ...
  11. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  12. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  13. Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert raises $2.6M in second quarter
  14. Court ruling prompts fears of ‘Wild West of disinformation’
  15. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  16. Iran says it had court order to seize Chevron tanker
  17. Ex-Arizona House Speaker says he’s spoken to FBI in 2020 election probe 
  18. Trump valet Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago case
Load more