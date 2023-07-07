El Paso Walmart shooter given 90 life sentences for hate crimes

A federal court in Texas imposed 90 consecutive life sentences to the man who killed 23 people and injured 23 others in a xenophobia-inspired mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart in 2019.

Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty in February to 90 federal charges, including hate crimes, and was awaiting sentencing.

The sentencing hearing began Wednesday, with survivors and victims’ family and friends confronting Crusius and reading victim statements in court.

Crusius will now face trial in Texas courts, where prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.

Among U.S. Hispanics and immigrants, the 2019 massacre has become a key symbol of the dangers of radicalized xenophobia.

Crusius explicitly laid out his intentions in a 2,300-word manifesto that intertwined racial, ethnic and political bigotry with broader economic and environmental concerns.

The manifesto directly targeted “Mexicans” and “Hispanics” and said his attack would remove the “incentives” for more migrants to come to the United States.

“Violent language that encourages and cultivates the climate for violence cannot be ignored. When hateful rhetoric comes from political leaders, it is a danger to democracy and people’s lives,” said Vanessa Cárdenas, executive director of America’s Voice, a progressive immigration advocacy group.

“We’ve had to issue a disturbing volume of similar statements and reflections commemorating trial developments and anniversaries of horrific acts of white nationalist hate connected to the ‘invasion’ and ‘replacement’ rhetoric.”

Immigrant advocates have grown increasingly concerned about a rising tone on immigration and mainstreaming of the Great Replacement Theory, which states that foreign immigrants are purposely being brought into the country to replace white Americans.

Crucius directly appealed to the theory, taking inspiration from the 2019 Christchurch, New Zealand, mosque shootings, where a gunman killed 51 people and injured 40 others.

“This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” Crucius wrote.

The term “invasion” became commonplace during the 2022 midterm elections, with GOP candidates from border and interior states alike used it as a centerpiece of their border security messaging.

It has also taken hold in the 2024 presidential race, as former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) compete to present the more hawkish vision on immigration.

The use of previously off-limits terminology — a staple of anti-woke politics — has advocates on edge.

“Despite the proven real world dangers, they’ve escalated their use of the ‘invasion’ and ‘replacement’ conspiracies in the last four years, seemingly not caring that this rhetoric comes with a body count,” said Mario Carrillo, campaigns manager for America’s Voice.

Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in-law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in the El Paso Walmart mass shooting, breaks down in tears while speaking to the media outside the federal court in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Patrick Crusius, who is accused of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in August 2019, received 90 life sentences after pleading guilty to federal hate crimes and weapons charges in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)

Over the two days of sentencing, survivors and victims’ family members voiced their anger at Crucius, in some cases referencing his motivations.

“We are still here and we are not going anywhere. And for four years you have been stuck in a city full of Hispanics. … So let that sink in,” said Amaris Vega, whose aunt was killed in the attack, according to an AP report.

In total, the friends and family of 12 victims made statements, according to the Texas Tribune, ranging from anger to sadness to forgiveness.

Crucius, 24, did not speak, but his attorney Joe Spencer told U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama that his client’s “thinking is at odds with reality,” reported the AP.

“Patrick acted with his broken brain cemented in delusions,” Spencer told the court.