trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

DOJ charges former Army staffer for alleged fraud targeting families of war casualties

by Nick Robertson - 07/07/23 3:58 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/07/23 3:58 PM ET
The Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Justice Department indicted a former Army Reserves major and financial counselor Friday for an alleged fraud scheme targeting Gold Star families — the loved ones of soldiers who died in military service.

Caz Craffy, 41, of Colts Neck, N.J., was charged with 10 crimes, including six counts of wire fraud as well as securities fraud.

“Stealing from Gold Star families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation is a shameful crime,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

“Predatory conduct that targets the families of fallen American service members will be met with the full force of the Justice Department,” he added.

Craffy allegedly used his position as a financial counselor to instruct Gold Star families to invest their government awards into accounts he managed. These families are awarded up to $600,000 in insurance and other assistance to compensate them for the loss of their loved ones. 

He garnered about $9.9 million from the families and charged high fees on trades made from the investment accounts, often making the trades without the families’ knowledge or consent, the DOJ claimed in the charges.

In the four years he ran the investment scheme, the accounts lost $3.4 million on the stock market while Craffy pocketed $1.4 million in transaction fees, the indictment reads. Craffy is also under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The former staffer was a major in the Army Reserves until January. A Washington Post report in February brought the allegations against Craffy to light.

“Gold Star families are given a title no one would choose because it means they’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country,” lead FBI agent James Dennehy said. 

“The soldier, sailor, marine or airman they loved died during a time of conflict — defending this nation,” he continued. “They are given money and assistance to help ease the burden that comes with losing their loved one; however, no amount of money can replace what they’ve lost.”

Tags investment fraud Justice Department Merrick Garland Stock Market US Army

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  2. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  3. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  4. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  5. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  6. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  7. Controversy surrounds US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
  8. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  9. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  10. Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report
  11. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  12. DC Bar panel recommends Giuliani be disbarred
  13. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  14. Bench trial set for two Oath Keepers, an ex-actor and ex-Marine
  15. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  16. The failed coup in Russia has turned Putin into a lame duck
  17. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  18. Honda recalling 124K cars over possible brake failure
Load more