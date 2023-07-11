trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Sotomayor’s staff pushed library, colleges to buy her books: report

by Zach Schonfeld - 07/11/23 10:20 AM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 07/11/23 10:20 AM ET
(AP Photo/John Amis, File)

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s staff pushed colleges and a library to purchase copies of her book when she traveled there for speaking engagements, according to a new investigation from The Associated Press (AP).

The AP’s investigation, based on more than 100 public records requests, detailed several ethical dilemmas related to the justices’ regular travel to universities.

It noted multiple occasions in which Sotomayor’s taxpayer-funded staff prodded school and library officials to purchase additional copies of the justice’s books.

Sotomayor’s financial disclosures detail book royalties and advances amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars paid by her publisher, Penguin Random House, over the years.

“For an event with 1000 people and they have to have a copy of Just Ask to get into the line, 250 books is definitely not enough. Families purchase multiples and people will be upset if they are unable to get in line because the book required is sold out,” a Sotomayor aide purportedly wrote in an August 2019 email about the justice’s upcoming book talk in Portland, Ore.

The investigation revealed similar reported commentary from aides for Sotomayor’s appearances at schools such as Clemson University and University of California, Davis.

At Michigan State University, the school reportedly spent more than $100,000 to distribute one of Sotomayor’s books to incoming first-year students. Court workers took the books to her chambers so Sotomayor could sign them before sending them to the school, according to The AP.

In a statement to The AP, the Supreme Court said chambers staff “assist the Justices in complying with judicial ethics guidance” for visits, including surrounding their books.

“Chambers staff also play an important, official role in protecting the Justices, who are high-profile public figures,” the court said. “Schools have occasionally invited Justice Sotomayor to take part in a program in which they select a book for an entire school or a freshman class, and the Justice gives a book talk. When she is invited to participate in a book program, Chambers staff recommends the number of books based on the size of the audience so as not to disappoint attendees who may anticipate books being available at an event, and they will put colleges or universities in touch with the Justice’s publisher when asked to do so.”

The Hill has reached out to the court for further comment.

Tags Sonia Sotomayor Supreme Court Supreme Court ethics

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  2. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  3. A record share of Americans is living alone
  4. Trump’s 2024 rivals predict shift is coming in primary landscape
  5. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  6. Trump threat to skip first debate divides GOP
  7. ‘The Good Doctor’ actor Hill Harper running for Michigan Senate seat
  8. Trump lawyers ask to delay Mar-a-Lago documents trial
  9. Tuberville’s hold leaves Marines leaderless for first time in 164 years
  10. DeSantis’s stumbles have GOP mulling other Trump alternatives
  11. Christie: Trump goes to bed every night ‘thinking about the sound of the jail ...
  12. Investigation finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts from ...
  13. Mr. Zuckerberg, release the Facebook Files
  14. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  15. Questions we must ask before the NATO summit
  16. Conservatives send warning to McCarthy on spending
  17. McCarthy seeks to ward off GOP uproar on spending stopgap
  18. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
Load more