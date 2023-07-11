trending:

Court Battles

READ: Eight-count indictment against GOP ‘whisteblower’ Gal Luft

by The Hill Staff - 07/11/23 10:48 AM ET
Gal Luft, co-director of the Maryland-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, has been charged with acting as an unregistered agent of China, Manhattan prosecutors announced Monday evening.

The think tank leader has repeatedly accused President Biden and his family of corruption, and is a key “whistleblower” in House Republican probes into the first family.

Here is the eight-count indictment against the think tank leader.

Gal Luft Indictment by kballuck1 on Scribd

