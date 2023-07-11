READ: Eight-count indictment against GOP ‘whisteblower’ Gal Luft
Gal Luft, co-director of the Maryland-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, has been charged with acting as an unregistered agent of China, Manhattan prosecutors announced Monday evening.
The think tank leader has repeatedly accused President Biden and his family of corruption, and is a key “whistleblower” in House Republican probes into the first family.
Here is the eight-count indictment against the think tank leader.
Gal Luft Indictment by kballuck1 on Scribd
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Court Battles News
Court Battles
Energy & Environment
Court Battles
Court Battles
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Business
Media
House
Senate