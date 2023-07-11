Judge delays verdict in trial for two Oath Keepers 

A verdict in the trial of two Oath Keepers in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack is expected Wednesday after a federal judge said he would deliberate for at least a day.

James Beeks and Donovan Crowl faced a stipulated bench trial Tuesday during which prosecutors claimed the pair joined up with other members of the right-wing extremist group Jan. 6 intending to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election — a claim that defense attorneys refuted.

The trial lasted just half a day because Beeks and Crowl decided to waive their right to a jury trial, instead agreeing to allow U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta to decide their fate based on a set of agreed-upon facts.

The defendants face charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and civil disorder. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss three other felony counts and a misdemeanor at the end of the proceedings.

Since Beeks and Crowl agreed to stipulations, they could argue that a reduced sentence is warranted if convicted.

A former actor, Beeks was playing Judas in a national tour of the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” before his arrest. The Florida native was also a Michael Jackson impersonator and wore a “BAD” world tour jacket that day, standing out from other Oath Keepers donning camouflage paramilitary gear.

Crowl is an ex-Marine who attended Jan. 6 with the Ohio State Regular Militia, led by Oath Keeper Jessica Watkins. Watkins was tried and acquitted of seditious conspiracy but convicted of other serious felonies resulting in a prison sentence of eight and a half years.

Former Oath Keepers general counsel Kellye SoRelle, who was set to be a third co-defendant in the proceedings, was determined to be mentally incompetent to stand trial. Until she is determined competent to stand trial, Beeks and Crowl’s trial marks the last high-profile Oath Keepers case linked to the riot.

Six Oath Keepers, including group leader Stewart Rhodes, have been convicted of seditious conspiracy for their roles in plotting to stop the certification of the 2020 election. Several additional members were convicted of other serious felonies.

In all, more than 1,000 rioters across the country have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack, according to the Justice Department’s most recent count.