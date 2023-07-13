trending:

Michigan secretary of state interviewed in special counsel probe: report 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/13/23 9:03 AM ET
FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Michigan’s secretary of state told CNN on Wednesday that she was interviewed in March by federal prosecutors investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins on “The Source” on Wednesday that she was interviewed for “several hours” by special counsel Jack Smith’s team in March. While she did not answer questions about specific details, she said the prosecutors were focused on “the impact of the misinformation on our lives and the threats that emerged from from various sources.”

“Myself and the election officials who have — at request or simply because we have a story tell —have been speaking to authorities, I think it’s really a reflection of our desire to ensure that the law is followed, and where there’s evidence of wrongdoing, there’s justice that is served,” she said.

CNN noted that Benson’s comments confirmed its earlier reporting on the interview.

Benson declined to confirm whether Smith was present for her interview or if she was asked about former President Trump. When asked if she would testify to a grand jury, she said that she is “willing to speak with anyone” about what “we endured.”

“It’s tricky, because these are ongoing investigations, and none of us want to compromise the very seriousness with which this effort is proceeding,” she said. “But I think it’s important for the American public to know that what occurred in 2020 was really detrimental to who we are as Americans, and it’s important that there be justice and accountability for what occurred.”

“And I have confidence that our federal prosecutors are looking carefully at the law without bias or favor and ensuring that the law is enforced and that there’s accountability where violations occurred,” she added.

Benson’s confirmation that she spoke to federal prosecutors in connection to the 2020 election probe comes just a week after former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) revealed he was interviewed by the FBI for the probe.

A spokesperson for Smith’s office declined to comment.

