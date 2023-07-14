trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Supreme Court to hear South Carolina, CFPB cases in October

by Zach Schonfeld - 07/14/23 2:04 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 07/14/23 2:04 PM ET
(Photo Illustration/Getty Images/Adobe Stock)

The Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for October in cases involving South Carolina’s congressional map and the funding of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

The court on Friday announced its October argument calendar, the first month of the court’s next annual term. Decisions in the cases are expected by summer 2024.

On Oct. 3, the justices will hear a challenge to the funding structure of the CFPB, which was created following the 2008 financial crisis as part of the Dodd-Frank Act to enforce consumer protection laws.

The CFPB receives up to a capped amount of funding each year from the Federal Reserve’s earnings, and the Supreme Court is set to decide whether the setup is unconstitutional by bypassing Congress’s power of the purse.

The case arises out of two associations’ challenge to the CFPB’s payday lending rule, which places restrictions on how a payday lender can attempt to collect on a loan.

The Justice Department says ruling in their favor would call into question virtually every action the CFPB has taken since it was created.

The dispute has attracted the attention of all 50 state attorneys general. The country’s 27 Republican state attorneys general are supporting the challenge, while 23 Democratic state attorneys general, also joined by D.C., are backing the Justice Department.

The following week, the Supreme Court on Oct. 11 will hear arguments over whether South Carolina’s congressional map must be redrawn.

State Republican lawmakers are appealing the ruling of a three-judge district court panel, which struck down the lawmakers’ map as being specifically designed to dilute the power of Black voters. The challenge was brought by a resident of the district and the South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP.

The dispute focuses on the state’s 1st Congressional District, which is represented by Rep. Nancy Mace (R). Mace narrowly defeated her Democratic opponent in 2020, and under the redrawn lines two years later, she won reelection by nearly 14 percentage points.

The Supreme Court will hear four other cases during its first argument session of the term.

It will kick off the two-week session Oct. 2, when the justices will hear a case interpreting a sentencing provision in the First Step Act, a major criminal justice reform bill passed in 2018.

On Oct. 4, the high court will consider who has the authority to bring lawsuits against hotels when they fail to provide accessibility information on their websites, as required under federal law.

On Oct. 10, the justices will consider two cases: First, they will hear a case involving corporate whistleblowers, and second, they will consider a dispute related to maritime contracts.

Tags Consumer Financial Protection Bureau corporate whistleblowers Department of Justice Dodd-Frank Act First Step Act maritime contracts NAACP South Carolina State Conference Nancy Mace payday lending rule south carolina redistricting Supreme Court website accessibility

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  2. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  3. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  4. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  5. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  6. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
  7. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  8. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  9. GOP ad goes after Trump over Iowa governor attack 
  10. Senators to offer amendment to require government to make UFO records public
  11. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  12. DeSantis faces potential make-or-break moment with first GOP debate
  13. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  14. Arizona Republican’s ‘colored people’ remark draws floor rebuke
  15. Judicial panel issues pause on ruling limiting Biden communications with social ...
  16. Tucker Carlson, Pence clash over support for Ukraine
  17. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  18. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
Load more