trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Top House Democrat supports end to Senate ‘blue slip’ practice

by Ella Lee - 07/17/23 11:01 AM ET
by Ella Lee - 07/17/23 11:01 AM ET

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said he supports ending the Senate’s longstanding “blue slip” policy, which gives senators a say in judicial nominations in their states.

Asked Friday during a press conference whether Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, should abolish the blue slip process, Jeffries said the Senate as a whole should move to “do away” with it.

Blue slips are opinions in which senators weigh in on judicial nominees for their home state. Both senators from the nominee’s state fill out a survey — on blue paper — that the Judiciary Committee uses to glean their views on the nominee.  

Under Senate tradition, a judicial nomination can be blocked if a home-state senator refuses to return a blue slip to the committee. The committee chairman decides the extent to which the precedent is upheld. 

More from The Hill

The last time a judge was confirmed without both blue slips was in 1989, almost 30 years ago, according to the Judiciary Committee. In the past 100 years, fewer than five judges have been confirmed without two blue slips, the committee says.  

The process was once used by segregationist lawmakers to curb progress made to guarantee civil rights for Black Americans. It was started to stop school integration after Brown v. Board of Education, according to the Alliance for Justice.  

In May, more than 30 advocacy groups called for an end to the process, urging reform to “ensure a fair process and stop Republicans from blocking highly-qualified Biden judicial nominees.”

Tags blue slip Dick Durbin Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Jeffries judicial nominees Senate Judiciary Committee

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  2. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  3. Boebert’s Democratic challenger raises three times more than her
  4. The Memo: Democrat suspicions grow about RFK Jr., Cornel West, No Labels
  5. Top Iowa evangelical leader says ‘people want to turn the page’ on Trump
  6. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  7. Trump gloats over big win in Turning Point USA straw poll 
  8. Top House Democrat supports end to Senate ‘blue slip’ practice
  9. Fox News debuts revamped prime-time lineup this week
  10. House Democrats to unveil legislation to censure George Santos
  11. Manchin stokes Democratic speculation for 2024 with No Labels event
  12. Jen Psaki: Tuberville, Cruz more concerned about a ‘cartoon map in a movie’ ...
  13. Teamsters chief asks White House not to intervene if UPS workers strike
  14. Chris Wallace asks if RNC chair has any problem with GOP nominating a ...
  15. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  16. Trial set for DC police lieutenant accused of tipping off Proud Boys 
  17. Manchin comes out against longer flights from Reagan National Airport 
  18. Mountain Valley Pipeline backer asks Supreme Court to overturn ruling halting ...
Load more