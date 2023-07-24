trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Kerik provides documents to special counsel in Jan. 6 probe

by Rebecca Beitsch - 07/24/23 3:18 PM ET
by Rebecca Beitsch - 07/24/23 3:18 PM ET

Bernard Kerik, who helped lead a Trump campaign investigation into false claims of voter fraud, has turned over all documents relating to the effort to special counsel Jack Smith.

Kerik, a former New York City Police commissioner, led the investigation for the Trump campaign alongside former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Kerik’s attorney Timothy Parlatore said the production includes “all the substance of the fraud investigation” that was sought last year by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The information comes ahead of Kerik’s sit-down with prosecutors scheduled for next month and just days after former President Trump announced he was informed he is a target of the probe, often a sign an indictment could be imminent.

Kerik has for months resisted turning over the documents, claiming some of the product to be privileged. Parlatore said after Trump’s campaign reviewed the documents in recent weeks that they declined to assert privilege.

Kerik was also compelled to produce information Monday in a suit from Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, Georgia election workers targeted by Giuliani as he made false claims the two were involved in mishandling ballots.

Tags Bernard Kerik Bernard Kerik Donald Trump Jack Smith Jack Smith New York Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democratic memo takes aim at GOP-released FBI form with Biden-Burisma ...
  2. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  3. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
  4. Trump blasts Senate GOP for lack of action on Biden
  5. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  6. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  7. Is Ron DeSantis the next Scott Walker?
  8. Former NYPD commissioner turning over documents to Georgia election workers ...
  9. Five questions around Trump’s looming indictment
  10. UFO whistleblower to go before House panel
  11. Abbott won’t move Rio Grande floating barriers: ‘Texas will see you in ...
  12. The accused Gilgo Beach killer was my congressional constituent
  13. Boebert apologizes ‘for appearance’ of disrespecting Uvalde victims
  14. Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home
  15. White House threatens to veto military construction, agriculture spending bills
  16. Five things to know about the battle over Alabama’s congressional maps
  17. Kerik provides documents to special counsel in Jan. 6 probe
  18. Ukrainian drones hit Moscow and Crimea, Russia says 
Load more