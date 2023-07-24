Kerik provides documents to special counsel in Jan. 6 probe

Bernard Kerik, who helped lead a Trump campaign investigation into false claims of voter fraud, has turned over all documents relating to the effort to special counsel Jack Smith.

Kerik, a former New York City Police commissioner, led the investigation for the Trump campaign alongside former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Kerik’s attorney Timothy Parlatore said the production includes “all the substance of the fraud investigation” that was sought last year by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The information comes ahead of Kerik’s sit-down with prosecutors scheduled for next month and just days after former President Trump announced he was informed he is a target of the probe, often a sign an indictment could be imminent.

Kerik has for months resisted turning over the documents, claiming some of the product to be privileged. Parlatore said after Trump’s campaign reviewed the documents in recent weeks that they declined to assert privilege.

Kerik was also compelled to produce information Monday in a suit from Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, Georgia election workers targeted by Giuliani as he made false claims the two were involved in mishandling ballots.