Voters appeal New York redistricting ruling that favored Democrats

A group of voters on Tuesday appealed a state court decision that favored New York Democrats in a legal battle over the state’s congressional map.

A state appeals court earlier this month ordered the New York’s bipartisan Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) to submit a new map, which would replace the existing one implemented by a court-appointed special master.

Under that existing map, New York Democrats lost multiple seats in last year’s midterm elections, aiding Republicans’ takeover of House control.

The appeals court’s ruling, however, which ordered the IRC to “commence its duties forthwith,” has breathed new life into Democrats’ attempts to reverse those losses. The voters on Tuesday appealed the recent ruling to the New York Court of Appeals, the highest court in the state.

The legal battle began after the state legislature rejected the IRC’s first set of maps. Under the state constitution, the IRC was mandated to submit a second set of maps, but the commission deadlocked and did not do so.

The stalemate led the Democratic-controlled legislature to step in and submit their own maps. The group of voters then filed their lawsuit, and the New York Court of Appeals invalidated the maps and ordered a court-appointed special master to draw the lines instead.

After their losses in the midterms under the map, New York Democrats have attempted to give the IRC another shot at drawing the second set of maps they never submitted.