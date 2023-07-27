trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump says attorneys had ‘productive’ meeting with DOJ

by Rebecca Beitsch and Brett Samuels - 07/27/23 1:45 PM ET
by Rebecca Beitsch and Brett Samuels - 07/27/23 1:45 PM ET

Former President Trump on Thursday confirmed his attorneys met with special counsel Jack Smith ahead of a possible indictment in the Jan. 6 probe.

“My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country,” Trump said on his social media platform.

He implied that his attorneys were given no notice that he would be indicted, contradicting reporting about the meeting.

“No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!”

Smith’s office declined to comment on the meeting.

The former president said last week he had received a target letter from the Justice Department (DOJ) as part of its probe into his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

A target letter is often a sign someone could soon face charges in a matter where prosecutors have gathered substantial evidence.

Trump’s Thursday post on Truth Social hinted at a possible defense for his conduct in the aftermath of the 2020 election, which is that he was acting on the advice of attorneys who suggested the results could be overturned.

Trump pursued a multi-pronged plan to remain in office following the 2020 election, turning to the DOJ, state officials and even his own supporters, who violently ransacked the Capitol after then-Vice President Mike Pence refused Trump’s request to overturn the results. 

A federal grand jury hearing evidence in the case meets Tuesdays and Thursdays and appeared to be gathered in a courthouse in downtown Washington, D.C., during the duration of the meeting.

Trump is set to appear at an Iowa Republican gathering with other 2024 presidential candidates Friday, and he is scheduled to hold a rally for supporters in Erie, Pa., on Saturday night.

Tags Department of Justice DOJ Donald Trump Donald Trump Jack Smith Jack Smith

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says attorneys had ‘productive’ meeting with DOJ
  2. Trump braces for third possible indictment as grand jury meets
  3. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  4. Tim Scott sparks fresh GOP interest as DeSantis stumbles
  5. House GOP approves first government funding bill amid intense spending fight
  6. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  7. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  8. Teen who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6, sat in Pence chair sentenced to prison
  9. Kyiv launches major push against Russians in southern Ukraine, analysts and ...
  10. US economy blows past expectations: 3 quick takeaways 
  11. US economy unexpectedly accelerated to a 2.4% growth rate in April-June quarter ...
  12. Karl Rove roasts DeSantis for floating RFK Jr. to lead health agencies: ‘this ...
  13. Trump says he would end European visa fees for US citizens planned for 2024
  14. Watch live: White House holds press briefing
  15. DeSantis’s rocky week adds to image of campaign in crisis
  16. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  17. Largest electric grid operator in US issues alert as temperatures climb
  18. McConnell jokes to Biden he got ‘sandbagged’ after freeze episode
Load more