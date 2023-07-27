trending:

Court Battles

No Trump indictment expected Thursday: court official

by Zach Schonfeld - 07/27/23 3:56 PM ET
Former President Trump is not expected to be indicted Thursday in connection with the federal investigation probing his efforts to block the transition of power following the 2020 election, according to a court official.

The official said no indictments were returned and none were expected for the remainder of the day in D.C.’s federal district court, where the grand jury has been meeting to review evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s probe.

The grand jury met Thursday, and jurors appear to still be inside the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington behind closed doors.

It remains unclear when the grand jury would convene again. It has tended to meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Earlier in the day, Trump’s attorneys met with members of Smith’s office to discuss the investigation. A similar meeting occurred just days before when Trump was indicted in Florida in connection with his handling of classified documents.

“My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Attention on the grand jury intensified after the former president indicated he had received a target letter from the Justice Department, typically a sign that prosecutors are close to seeking an indictment.

Trump on Thursday implied his attorneys at the meeting were given no notice he would be indicted, contradicting reports about the meeting.

“No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!”

