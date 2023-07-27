trending:

Court Battles

Former Trump adviser on new indictment: ‘Further proof’ DOJ wants to block him from winning in 2024

by Julia Shapero - 07/27/23 9:45 PM ET
Stephen Miller
Greg Nash
Stephen Miller of America First Legal speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller reacted to the new charges brought against former President Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case on Thursday, claiming that it is “further proof” of an effort to prevent him from winning the 2024 election.

“It’s just further proof … that this is about an effort to use the Department of Justice to keep President Trump from returning to the White House, full stop,” Miller told Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Newsmax. 

“I think any fair, impartial observer understands that if President Trump was not running for reelection, if he had said I’m just going to go retire to Bedminster, retire to Mar-a-Lago, I’m not going to run for president again, there is no charges brought in any of these cases anywhere in the country, whether it be in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida, or anywhere else,” he added.

The Justice Department brought several new charges against the former president in a superseding indictment filed on Thursday night. 

The new indictment accused Trump of attempting to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago resort, with help from his aide Walt Nauta and property manager Carlos de Oliveira. While Nauta had been named in the previous indictment, de Oliveira’s addition was new. 

Including an additional Espionage Act charge, Trump is now facing 40 counts in the classified documents case, up from the original 37 counts he pleaded not guilty to last month.

The former president slammed the new allegations as “ridiculous” on Thursday night, claiming that they amounted to “election interference at the highest level.”

“This is prosecutorial misconduct used at a level never seen before,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “If I weren’t leading Biden by a lot in numerous polls, and wasn’t going to be the Republican nominee, it wouldn’t be happening. It wouldn’t be happening.”

