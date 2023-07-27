Former Trump administration lawyer on Mar-a-Lago investigation: ‘The evidence is so overwhelming’

Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb said there is overwhelming evidence in the classified documents case against former President Trump following the announcement of new charges from the Justice Department.

Cobb, a lawyer who served under the Trump administration, claimed the superseding indictment unveiled Thursday by federal prosecutors will “last an antiquity,” during an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett.

“I think this original indictment was engineered to last 1,000 years and now this superseeding indictment will last an antiquity,” Cobb said. “This is such a tight case, the evidence is so overwhelming.”

Trump, already facing 37 counts related to mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, was levied three additional counts Thursday unveiled by DOJ special counsel Jack Smith.

Prosecutors added allegations that Trump urged surveillance footage to be deleted at Mar-a-Lago and that he knowingly kept an additional sensitive document. The property manager of the resort, Carlos De Oliveira, was also charged alongside aide Walt Nauta as a co-conspirator.

Cobb turned the spotlight on the meeting Trump confirmed his lawyers had with DOJ prosecutors earlier Thursday.

The former president called the meeting “productive,” and implied that his attorneys were given no notice that he would be indicted.

“I can’t imagine how Trump could say his lawyers met with Jack Smith today to explain that he hadn’t done anything wrong on the same day that Jack Smtih produces this,” Cobb told CNN, adding that it is “overwhelming evidence of additional wrongdoing on his part.”

The former administration lawyer went on to say that Trump’s alleged direct dealings with Oliveira and Nauta is being ignored in the discussion about this new indictment, “at a time when Evan Corcoran (Trump) has been told by him that there are no additional documents … and his lawyers certainly … at some point advised him to not to destroy, move or obstruct this grand jury supoena in any way.”

“This is Trump not just going behind the back of the prosecutors, this is Trump going behind the back of his own lawyers, and dealing with two people who were extremely loyal to him,” he added.