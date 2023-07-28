trending:

Court Battles

Former Harris comms director says ‘noose’ is tightening around Trump’s neck

by Julia Shapero - 07/28/23 9:40 AM ET
Jamal Simmons, the former communications director for Vice President Harris, said Thursday that the “noose” is tightening around former President Trump’s neck, as he faces new charges over his handling and retention of classified documents.

“You just feel the noose sort of tightening around Donald Trump’s neck as this is all taking place,” Simmons said on CNN.

The Justice Department brought new charges against the former president in a superseding indictment Thursday night, accusing him of attempting to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago property where more than 300 classified documents were recovered by the federal government last year.

The new indictment brings the total number of charges against Trump in the classified documents case to 40, up from the original 37 counts he pleaded not guilty to in June. 

The additional charges also come as the former president braces for a potential indictment in the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation.

Trump’s attorneys met with members of of special counsel Jack Smith’s office Thursday. A similar meeting took place shortly before the indictment in the classified documents case.

Simmons also noted the role of Trump’s co-conspirators in Thursday’s indictment.

Prosecutors accused Trump aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos de Oliveira of helping the former president in his efforts to delete the surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago. 

“The thing that just strikes me is the last time he was president, there were people around who were trying to stop him from his worst instincts,” Simmons said. “And now we see what the world looks like when those people go away and he’s surrounded by people who just tell him ‘yes’ and try to carry out his orders.” 

“What happens if this man gets back into the White House and surrounds the entire government with people who will only do the things this megalomaniac wants them to do?” he added.

