Cohen to Mar-a-Lago co-defendants: ‘Run’ from Trump or ‘end up behind bars’

Michael Cohen, former President Trump’s longtime fixer and now a key witness in the criminal case against him in Manhattan, warned the former president’s co-defendants in the Mar-a-Lago documents case to “run” or “end up behind bars.”

“Sadly, I’ve made this statement to many different people, starting with like Rudy ‘Collude-y’ Giuliani and so many others,” Cohen said on CNN on Friday. “Walt Nauta, run. Carlos [De Oliveira], run.”

Nauta and De Oliveira were accused of helping Trump attempt to delete surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago in a superseding indictment filed Thursday. Nauta, a Trump aide, was named in the previous version of the indictment, but De Oliveira, the property manager at the resort, was a new addition.

“First of all, he’s not going to get you an attorney,” Cohen said, in response to a portion of the indictment that noted that Trump had called De Oliveira and told him he would get him an attorney.

“He’s not going to pay for the attorney,” Cohen added. “You may have just seen that with the settlement that I just was engaged in. He’s not going to pay for it unless you stay on message. And if you stay on message, you will end up behind bars. There’s no doubt about it.”

Cohen is at the center of the case against Trump in Manhattan, where the district attorney charged the former president earlier this year with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over a 2016 hush money payment.

Trump’s former fixer paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 ahead of the 2016 election to buy her silence about an alleged affair with the-then presidential candidate. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations connected to the hush money payment.