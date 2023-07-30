Trump attorney calls him ‘the most ethical American I know’ in wake of superseding indictment  

Alina Habba, an attorney for Donald Trump, praised the former president for being “the most ethical American” she knows after he was hit with fresh superseding charges that accused he and his handlers of deleting footage sought by the federal government in a classified documents case.

“When he has his turn in court and when we get to file our papers, you will see that every single video, every single surveillance tape that was requested, was turned over,” Habba told Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday.”



“If President Trump didn’t want something turned over, I assure you, that is something that could have been done, but he never would act like that. He is the most ethical American I know.”

The Justice Department filed a superseding indictment against Trump in the classified documents case in Florida that accused him of attempting to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago property. When talking about the superseding indictment, Habba denied that Trump deleted any footage.

“The new superseding indictment that came out, which they tried to get another headline for President Trump, was facts that said that President Trump did what? What was the obstruction of justice because no tapes were deleted,” Habba said. “He turned them over, he cooperated as he always does. But they would like the American public to believe in these bogus indictments that there are some facts that say that President Trump was obstructing justice.”

The superseding indictment increases the total number of charges in the classified documents case to 40. It also adds a charge based on the military documents Trump boasted of having in a meeting, saying he couldn’t share them because he did not declassify them.

Trump has maintained that he had the right to take such documents, claiming that the investigation is politically motivated against him. Habba has previously said that she believes Trump has done “nothing wrong,” saying that he would never take a plea deal.

Updated 1:01 p.m.