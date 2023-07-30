House Democrat says new Trump charges show ‘quintessential consciousness of guilt’

House Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman (N.Y.) said that the latest charges against former President Trump show a “quintessentially consciousness of guilt.”

“Well, it’s very serious, less because of the additional defendant I think, but more because it demonstrates Donald Trump’s knowledge of what his conduct was and how wrong it was, and that he was trying to obstruct the investigation that he knew was ongoing,” Goldman told ABC’s Jonathan Karl on “This Week.”

“That is quintessential consciousness of guilt, which shows that he knew what he was doing was wrong,” he added. “And so we already had a very detailed devastating indictment. And now you layer on the the knowledge that Trump shows about the illegality of his conduct, and it just gets worse for him.”

The Justice Department filed additional charges against Trump in the classified documents case last week. The superseding indictment accused the former president of attempting to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago property, alleging that Trump acted with Carlos de Oliveira, the property manager of the hotel, and Trump’s other co-defendant Walt Nauta in trying to delete the footage.

The superseding indictment also added a charge based on the military documents Trump boasted of having in a meeting, saying he couldn’t share them since he failed to declassify them.

Trump initially pleaded not guilty to the original 37 charges in June.