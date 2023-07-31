trending:

Court Battles

Trump co-defendant Carlos De Oliveira released on $100K bond

by Rebecca Beitsch - 07/31/23 11:24 AM ET
Carlos De Oliveira, former President Trump’s newest co-defendant in the Mar-a-Lago case, was released on a $100,000 bond after an initial court appearance Monday. 

De Oliveira was named as a co-conspirator in the case in a Thursday superseding indictment that accused the Mar-a-Lago property manager of coordinating with Trump to attempt to delete security camera footage that showed him and another defendant in the case, Walt Nauta, moving boxes in and out of a storage room. 

De Oliveira has not secured a Florida attorney in the case and did not enter a formal plea. 

He is facing obstruction of justice charges as well as charges for making false statements to investigators. 

The indictment noted efforts from de Oliveira, 56, to determine how long security footage was stored on the Mar-a-Lago system. It says he later told another Mar-a-Lago employee that “‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted.”

The filing also notes a 24-minute call between de Oliveira and Trump shortly after the Justice Department warned it would soon be subpoenaing the video camera footage from Mar-a-Lago. 

The indictment also notes Nauta and de Oliveira’s attempts to apparently conceal their plans, describing walking among the bushes around the IT office where the security footage was managed.

At another point, de Oliveira and Nauta “walked with a flashlight through the tunnel where the storage room was located, and observed and pointed out security cameras.”

Another portion of the indictment notes an alleged promise from Trump to get de Oliveira an attorney.

De Oliveira is set to be arraigned August 10. 

De Oliveira’s failure to get a Florida-based attorney follows a similar issue faced by Nauta, whose arraignment was twice rescheduled in part due to issues securing counsel.

This story was updated at 12:16 p.m.

Tags Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago indictment Trump co-defendants

