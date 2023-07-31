trending:

Georgia DA on Trump: ‘Work is accomplished’ and ‘we’re ready to go’

by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/31/23 1:53 PM ET
Fani Willis
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a hearing to decide if the final report by a special grand jury looking into possible interference in the 2020 presidential election can be released Jan. 24, 2023, in Atlanta.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) said her team has wrapped up their work on the investigation into former President Trump’s efforts to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia, and she reaffirmed her commitment to announce charging decisions by Sept. 1. 

“The work is accomplished,” Willis told local news station 11Alive on Saturday. “We’ve been working for 2 1/2 years. We’re ready to go.”

“Some people may not be happy with the decisions that I’m making, and sometimes, when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm,” Willis added.

Ahead of the anticipated charging announcement, local law enforcement officials have been working to increase security in the area, an effort Willis praised in the interview. Willis spoke to local reporters at a back-to-school event where she distributed free school supplies.

“I think that the sheriff is doing something smart in making sure that the courthouse stays safe,” Willis said, noting that she wrote a letter to the sheriff about security efforts.

“I’m not willing to put any of the employees or the constituents that come to the courthouse in harm’s way,” Willis added.

The probe has been going on for more than two years. Among other things, the case has involved the phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in January 2021, in which Trump requested Raffensperger “find” the necessary votes in his state to reverse President Biden’s victory. 

Trump has sought to block the investigation from proceeding. On Monday, a Georgia judge rejected one of the former president’s attempts to dismiss the probe.

“The movants’ asserted ‘injuries’ that would open the doors of the courthouse to their claims are either insufﬁcient or else speculative and unrealized,” Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney wrote in the nine-page ruling.

