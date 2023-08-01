trending:

Court Battles

READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case

by TheHill.com - 08/01/23 5:47 PM ET
A federal grand jury handed up a criminal indictment of former President Trump on Thursday related to his efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election.

The 45-page indictment includes four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Read the indictment here:

gov.uscourts.dcd_.258149.1.0_1Download

