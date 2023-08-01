READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
A federal grand jury handed up a criminal indictment of former President Trump on Thursday related to his efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election.
The 45-page indictment includes four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
Read the indictment here:
