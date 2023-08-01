Georgia prosecutor reports racist threats, abuse over Trump election investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D), who is leading Georgia’s investigation into former President Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, has received racist threats and warned state employees to “stay alert,” according to messages reviewed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Willis, who is Black, told employees she received racist hate mail, including emails containing slurs. She said the messages are “pretty typical” and expects their frequency to increase as her office’s investigation winds to a close.

“I took an oath. No one other than the citizens of Fulton County put me in this seat. I have every intention of doing my job,” Willis wrote. “Please make decisions that keep your staff safe.”

The grand jury assigned to the Trump investigation is expected to decide whether to charge Trump by the end of the month.

The investigation represents another potential indictment for Trump — who has already been indicted twice. The former president also said Monday he expects to be indicted “any day now” in a separate federal investigation looking into his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the Capitol and efforts to overturn 2020 election results, which is being conducted by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.

The Georgia probe centers on a phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 election, where Trump asks the secretary to “find” enough votes to change the result of the election.

Willis told reporters this week her “work is accomplished,” signaling the grand jury could make a decision soon.

Security has increased around the Atlanta courthouse where Willis works, including adding barriers around the building in case of mass protests.

On Monday, a judge ruled against Trump’s attempt to quash the Georgia probe and remove Willis from any investigation.

Trump’s two previous indictments come from a New York investigation into hush money payments over an alleged affair and a federal investigation — also led by Smith — over alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Florida club.