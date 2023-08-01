trending:

Court Battles

Former Georgia state lawmaker subpoenaed by Georgia grand jury: report

by Julia Shapero - 08/01/23 3:41 PM ET
Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan poses for a portrait at the capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Atlanta.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
A former Georgia state lawmaker has been subpoenaed by the Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, according to CNN.

Former state Sen. Jen Jordan (D), who represented a portion of Atlanta before launching an unsuccessful bid for state attorney general last year, told CNN she has been asked to testify before the grand jury. 

Jordan previously appeared before the special grand jury in the case, which provided its findings and charging recommendations to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) but was not itself tasked with bringing any changes.

During her previous appearance, the former state lawmaker was questioned about a December 2020 subcommittee hearing in which Rudy Giuliani, then an attorney for Trump, claimed that there had been widespread fraud in Georgia’s election, CNN reported.

“The focus seemed to be, obviously, this Senate subcommittee meeting where Giuliani was present and effectively did his dog and pony show without anyone pushing back,” Jordan told the outlet at the time.

“It was intended to give legitimacy or provide a foundation for there to be legislative action to, you know, basically throw aside the slate of electors,” she added.

An independent journalist from Georgia said Monday that he has also received a subpoena to testify before the grand jury about Georgia Republicans’ plans to form an alternate slate of Electoral College voters following the 2020 election.

News of the latest subpoenas comes after Willis said last weekend that her team has wrapped up its investigation and remains on track to announce charging decisions by Sept. 1. 

“The work is accomplished,” she told local news station 11Alive. “We’ve been working for 2 1/2 years. We’re ready to go.”

