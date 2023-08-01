Trump team’s comparison of indictment, Nazi Germany is ‘shameful’: Anti-Defamation League

Anti-Defamation League Director Jonathan Greenblatt on Tuesday sharply rebuked former President Trump’s campaign for likening his most recent indictment to Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

“Comparing this indictment to Nazi Germany in the 1930s is factually incorrect, completely inappropriate and flat out offensive. As we have said time and again, such comparisons have no place in politics and are shameful,” Greenblatt posted Tuesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Greenblatt was responding to a statement from Trump’s campaign, which called the indictment “election interference” and compared the indictment to authoritarian regimes, including Nazi Germany.

“The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” the campaign posted to Truth Social.

“These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House so he can save our country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our Country at levels never seen before,” the campaign added.

Trump, who is seeking a return to the White House in 2024, was indicted on four criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The federal indictment accuses Trump of three conspiracies: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against people’s rights.