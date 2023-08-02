Giuliani: Special counsel legacy will be violating Trump’s ‘free speech’ 

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani blasted the latest federal indictment brought by Justice Department (DOJ) special counsel Jack Smith, claiming Smith’s legacy will be violating former President Trump’s free speech.

Newsmax’s Eric Bolling asked Giuliani on “The Balance” what he would say to Smith, who filed a 45-page indictment against Trump on Tuesday charging the former president with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and other crimes. The indictment also lists six unindicted co-conspirators — who are not named in the document — but details from the indictment appear to identify them as close Trump associates, including Giuliani.

“So here’s what I say to Jack Smith,” Giuliani said Tuesday. “After the Supreme Court threw out your case, which should have been a disgrace … you should have gone and found another profession because you don’t belong in this one.”

“This one will be your legacy, violating the rights of free speech of an American citizen,” he continued. “Nevermind whether he was president or not. It could be anybody. It could be a homeless person. You don’t get to violate people’s first amendment rights, Smith. No matter who the hell you are, no matter how sick you are with Trump derangement syndrome.”

Giuliani added that “this isn’t the first time” Smith has acted like an “unethical lawyer,” and argued that it should be his last.

Trump was indicted Tuesday for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, marking the third time the former president has faced criminal charges.

In the most recent indictment, he faces four counts that include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.