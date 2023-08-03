Trump to be arraigned in court on Jan. 6 charges: live updates

Former President Trump’s first court appearance related to his federal indictment in the 2020 election investigation is set for Thursday afternoon.

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith unveiled the four-count indictment on Tuesday, alleging Trump was the director of a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and was also central to a campaign to prevent votes from being certified on Jan. 6.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan was randomly assigned to Trump’s case.

She has handled cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and also ruled against Trump when he filed a lawsuit in November 2021 that sought to block the National Archives from handing over documents related to the events of Jan. 6 to the House select committee investigating the attack.

Follow along here all day for live updates: