Secret Service warns of ‘traffic implications’ from Trump’s DC court appearance

The Secret Service warned of potential “short-term traffic implications” in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, as former President Trump is scheduled to make his first court appearance after being indicted on federal charges over his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

“While the Secret Service does not comment on specific protective means or methods, we have the utmost confidence in the dedication and commitment to security shared by all of our law enforcement and government partners,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Park Police, U.S. Capitol Police and the Federal Protective Service to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for the former president, while minimizing disruptions to the normal court process,” he added.

Trump is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The former president was indicted by a Washington grand jury on four counts Tuesday over his campaign to block the transfer of power in the wake of the 2020 election. Trump is facing charges for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against the right to vote.

This is the former president’s third indictment in six months. The Manhattan district attorney in late March charged him with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over a 2016 hush money payment, while the Justice Department indicted him on 37 federal counts over his handling of classified materials in June.

Prosecutors brought additional charges in the classified documents case last week, accusing Trump of attempting to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago property.