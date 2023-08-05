trending:

sponsored:

2024 Candidates

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Democratic
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Republican
Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis
Republican
Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Republican
Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley
Republican
Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy
Republican
View All Candidates
Court Battles

Trump campaign defends threatening social media posts as free speech

by Nick Robertson - 08/05/23 9:59 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 08/05/23 9:59 AM ET

The Trump campaign responded on Saturday to that a recent social media post from former President Trump threatens witnesses in his criminal cases, arguing that it is protected speech.

“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

The comments incited both criticism from the public and concerns from Justice Department (DOJ) prosecutors. Still, the campaign defended the post as free speech.

“The Truth post cited is the definition of political speech, and was in response to the RINO, China-loving, dishonest special interest groups and Super PACs, like the ones funded by the Koch brothers and the Club for No Growth,” a campaign spokesperson said overnight Saturday.

The social media remark was mentioned in DOJ special counsel Jack Smith’s request for a strict protective order in his election fraud case late Friday, arguing that Trump could disclose information to the public that is important to the case.

“Such a restriction is particularly important in this case because the defendant has previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him,” prosecutors wrote in the filing.

“If the defendant were to begin issuing public posts using details — or, for example, grand jury transcripts — obtained in discovery here, it could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case,” they added.

If a judge agrees, the order would prevent Trump and his legal team from sharing most public details about what evidence is given to the defense in the discovery portion of the case.

New York prosecutors asked for a similar order in April in the criminal case related to allegations that he falsified business documents and made a hush money payment to an adult film actress.

His social media post also raised concerns that it could be considered witness intimidation, including by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who served under the former president.

“I think it’s chilling,” Grisham said Friday in an interview on CNN, referring to the post. “Legally it doesn’t seem like it’s very smart, but how is that not intimidation? What other people are going to take a message from that?” 

Trump was arraigned Thursday on four federal charges alleging that he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

He faces a second federal case based in Florida, alleging that he mishandled classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club after leaving the White House.

Tags DOJ Donald Trump Jack Smith protective order social media posts Stephanie Grisham Trump arraignment Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  2. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  3. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  4. Trump’s Jan. 6 legal defense comes into focus
  5. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  6. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
  7. Wisconsin governor pushes for prosecution of state’s 2020 fake electors
  8. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  9. How Trump’s legal woes could affect a future presidency
  10. Former White House press secretary on Trump threats: ‘How is that not ...
  11. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  12. Trump campaign defends threatening social media posts as free speech
  13. More Americans say they can never retire
  14. What’s happening with Trump’s ‘fake electors’ in 7 states he lost
  15. What to know about the new SAVE student loan repayment plan before pandemic ...
  16. Trump in first speech since arraignment: Most Republicans ‘look like a bunch ...
  17. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  18. In the military, physical fitness outranks gender ‘equity’
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis’s rocky week adds to image of campaign in crisis

Campaign 07/27/23

Tim Scott hits DeSantis on new Florida curriculum: ‘No silver lining in slavery’

Campaign 07/27/23

DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset

Campaign 07/25/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Burgum’s campaign says he’s qualified for first GOP debate

Campaign 07/25/23