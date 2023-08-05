Cohen: Trump claims of Biden influence on prosecution ‘complete and utter bulls—‘

Michael Cohen, the one-time personal attorney of former President Trump, rejected Trump’s claims that President Biden is influencing the Justice Department (DOJ) to push charges against him.

The claims are “complete and utter bulls—. It’s basically part of the GOP, Donald Trump MAGA spin,” he said in an interview with progressive commentator David Pakman on Friday. “There is no evidence whatsoever that Joe Biden has any [influence]. In fact, it is a Republican that was initially looking at Biden and turned around and said there was nothing there.”

Trump and his allies have claimed that Biden is encouraging the DOJ to pursue additional charges against him and move through the cases quickly in an effort to assist with the incumbent’s 2024 reelection bid.

The former president currently faces two federal criminal cases over allegations he attempted to overturn the 2020 election results and that he mishandled classified documents.

He also faces a New York state case over alleged hush money payments in which Cohen was a key witness. Cohen cooperated with state prosecutors and was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the scheme covering up an alleged affair between Trump and an adult film star.

Cohen said the evidence against Trump should be clear, and that attempts to wave away the charges as political are only effective for those in Trump’s “cult.”

“Did we not see with our own eyes the January 6 insurrection? Did we not hear with our own ears the words coming out of Donald’s mouth? Cohen said. “How about all the other stuff? Did we not see the documents demanding that Donald return from Mar-a-Lago the documents that he improperly possessed? The answer to all of this and more is yes.”

“What fact is he missing that the rest of us aren’t? When I say the rest of us, I mean those of us who actually want to know the truth, not those that are so engrossed into the cult of Donald Trump that they refuse to look at the facts and they refuse to read anything that doesn’t comport to the nonsense that they want,” he added.

Cohen said that all three criminal cases are likely to succeed and result in convictions. He also argued that the drawn-out investigatory process proves that there is a “two-tier” justice system, as Trump allies claim, but one that actually favors the former president.

“Donald Trump should not be given any special benefit above anybody else,” he said. “We have one set of laws, at least that’s the bulls— that people tell us all the time.” he said. “In fact, what it appears is there might actually be a two-tiered legal system and that doesn’t work for democracy.”

Trump’s recent indictment on 2020 election fraud charges included six unindicted co-conspirators who prosecutors say helped Trump organize a nationwide plan to change electoral votes.

While unnamed, five have been identified as figures close to Trump, including attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and John Eastman.

Cohen encouraged those co-conspirators to cooperate with the federal investigation, saying Trump would flip on them if he had the opportunity.

If the co-conspirators do not cooperate, Cohen said, “I promise you, Donald Trump will be throwing them under the bus the same way he did to me, because Donald does not care about any of them.”

“He will do what is necessary to save himself,” he continued. “The funny thing is, in his wacked-out mind, he thinks that they should fall on the sword because that is what is necessary to save the king.”