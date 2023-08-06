trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Pence says he has no plans to testify against Trump during trial

by Julia Shapero - 08/06/23 6:00 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 08/06/23 6:00 AM ET
Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Greg Nash)

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he has no plans to testify against former President Trump at trial after his former boss was indicted on federal charges on Tuesday over his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election. 

“I have no plans to testify, but people can be confident we’ll obey the law,” Pence said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” in an interview that aired Sunday. “We’ll respond to the call of the law, if it comes, and we’ll just tell the truth.”

Pence appeared before the federal grand jury in the case in April, after previously challenging a subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith. While a federal judge limited the scope of his testimony, the former vice president was ultimately ordered to testify.

“We challenged in court the scope of any testimony that I could provide, because as president of the Senate, the Constitution provides me with the protections that are afforded to members of Congress,” Pence added. “We won that at the lower court level and, and ultimately, we responded to a subpoena.”

Trump was indicted Tuesday on four counts — conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction or attempted obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights. He pleaded not guilty in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

While much of the information in the indictment had previously been made public by the Jan. 6 committee, it featured several new details, including references to contemporaneous notes the former vice president took down about his conversations with Trump at the time.

According to the indictment, Trump repeatedly pressured Pence to send back or reject electoral votes at Congress’ certification of the election on Jan. 6, at one point allegedly calling the former vice president “too honest” as he maintained that he did not have the authority to reject the results.

Tags 2020 election claims Donald Trump Jan. 6 Capitol riot Mike Pence Pence pence testify trump Trump indictment Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pence confirms he took notes on Trump about overturning election
  2. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  3. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  4. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  5. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  6. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  7. Lauro says Trump ‘asked’ Pence to overturn election in ...
  8. Dershowitz slams Barr for ‘dead wrong’ comments on Trump indictment
  9. Newsom spokesperson slams DeSantis debate counteroffer as a ‘joke’
  10. Senate forces Biden into personnel standstill ahead of 2024
  11. Fox News to Trump: Show up for the debate
  12. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  13. Judge orders Trump response to DOJ request for protective order in 2020 ...
  14. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
  15. Trump attorney says he ‘cannot wait’ to cross examine Pence in Jan. 6 trial
  16. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  17. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  18. Trump attorney says he’d ‘love to see’ Jan. 6 trial televised
Load more