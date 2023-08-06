Trump attorney says he’d ‘love to see’ Jan. 6 trial televised

John Lauro, one of former President Trump’s attorneys in the Jan. 6 case, said he would “love to see” the former president’s trial televised, siding with House Democrats who have asked for cameras to be allowed inside a federal courtroom.

“I personally would love to see that,” Lauro told Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday. “I’m convinced the Biden administration does not want the American people to see the truth. And they acted on it by filing this protective order, which is an effort to keep important information about this case from the press.”

“I’m shocked actually that all the networks haven’t lined up and filed pleadings already objecting to this very broad attempt by the Biden administration to keep information away from the American people during the election season,” he continued. “The American people have a right to know, of course, Joe Biden doesn’t want that to happen.”

Trump pleaded not guilty last week to four federal charges stemming from his alleged efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election. Special counsel Jack Smith appealed to the federal judge overseeing Trump’s case Friday evening to issue a protective order for evidence, citing social media threats made by the former president.

Lauro said that the threats cited by Smith was Trump responding in a “political way.”

“This is the problem with bringing a political prosecution in a political season,” Lauro said on Sunday. “President Trump was responding in a political way to some of his political opponents. And the Biden administration wants the judge to put in place an order that will prevent the press from obtaining exculpatory and material information that might be relevant to these proceedings.”

“Now, what the Biden administration wants to do is deny all Americans the opportunity to learn non sensitive information about what the case involves in a political season,” he continued.