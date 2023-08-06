trending:

Trump attorney says he ‘cannot wait’ to cross examine Pence in Jan. 6 trial

by Lauren Sforza - 08/06/23 10:27 AM ET
Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 23, 2023.

John Lauro, an attorney representing former President Trump in his federal case on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 election, said Sunday that he “cannot wait” to cross examine former Vice President Mike Pence in the former president’s Jan. 6 trial.

“I cannot wait until I have the opportunity to cross examine Mr. Pence because what he will do is completely eliminate any doubt that Mr. Trump — President Trump firmly believed that the election irregularities had led to inappropriate results,” Lauro told George Stephanopolous on ABC’s “This Week.”

“What was so frustrating for President Trump was that he thought that Vice President Pence was certifying an election that was not lawfully held and he had every right to petition his vice president to deal with that issue,” he continued.

However, Pence has said that he has “no plans” to testify in the trial against Trump. He had appeared before the federal grand jury in the case in April, after previously challenging a subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith.

“I have no plans to testify, but people can be confident we’ll obey the law,” Pence said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” in an interview that aired Sunday. “We’ll respond to the call of the law, if it comes, and we’ll just tell the truth.”

Trump was indicted last week on four federal charges: conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction or attempted obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights. He pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance for this case in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

Shortly after Trump’s indictment was unsealed, Pence condemned the former president in a statement, saying that “anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States.”

