Court Battles

Trump attorney expects Georgia indictment in a matter of weeks

by Lauren Sforza - 08/06/23 2:04 PM ET
Alina Habba, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, speaks outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump appeared in federal court Tuesday on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department’s efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Trump, said Sunday that she expects an indictment to come from the Georgia investigation looking into efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state in a matter of weeks.

“Yes,” Habba told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo when asked if an indictment is coming in the next two to three weeks from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D).

“I think that it’s been highly spoken about. I think, if you look at the barricades, the fact that she’s got her P.R. team doing fresh pictures for her, it’s a good indicator that Fani wants her moment, and she will — she will get on the bandwagon with the rest of the corrupt DAs and A.G.s that we have seen out of this country,” Habba said.

Willis said last week that her team has wrapped up their work in the investigation looking into Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia, fueling speculation that a fourth possible indictment for the former president could be released soon. Habba said Sunday that Trump’s comments after he pleaded not guilty to four federal charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the election explains his thoughts about a fourth possible indictment.

“This is not America. This is not how you fight your political opponents, because you can’t win on issues and you can’t win on policies,” Habba said. “Your borders are going to hell. We have drugs and pandemic. I mean, it’s a mess. Our country is a mess. So what do they do? They arrest Trump over and over again to distract you from the corruption that’s happening inside the Biden administration and the policies that they can’t win on.”

“I think that that is what this is. If anything, it’s an indicator of how strong Trump just is, right?” she added. “And the polls, of course, speak to it. But when they come at you in such an unwavering way, in such an un-American way, an unprecedented way, you know that they’re afraid.”

