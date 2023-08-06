trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Bill Barr says Trump 2020 election case does not run ‘afoul’ of First Amendment

by Lauren Sforza - 08/06/23 2:25 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 08/06/23 2:25 PM ET
William Barr
Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File
FILE – Then-Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Justice Department in Washington.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr pushed back on former President Trump’s legal argument against his most recent indictment, saying that the 2020 election case does not run “afoul of the First Amendment.”

Barr told host Major Garrett on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that while the special counsel Jack Smith’s latest indictment against Trump is a “challenging” case, it is also “legitimate.” He emphasized that Smith’s case is not based on what Trump was constantly saying after the election, but was based on other elements that amount to conspiring.

“This is not a question of what his subjective idea was as to whether he won or lost,” Barr said. “They’re saying what you were saying consistently, the stuff you were spouting, you knew was wrong. But it’s not— if that was all it was about, I would be concerned on First Amendment front, but they go beyond that.”

Trump was indicted last week on four federal charges stemming from his alleged efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election. Barr said that because the indictment relies on other evidence, like Trump’s attempt to orchestrate a scheme of fraudulent electoral college votes, it does not infringe on the First Amendment.

“But then pressuring the Vice President to use that as a pretext to adopt the Trump votes, and reject the Biden votes, or even to delay it, it really doesn’t matter whether it’s to delay it, or to adopt it, or to send it to the House of Representatives,” he said.

“You have to remember, a conspiracy crime is completed at the time it’s agreed to and the first steps are taken,” Barr added.

Tags Bill Barr Bill Barr Donald Trump Jack Smith Jan. 6 Capitol riot Jan. 6 indictment Major Garrett

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Bill Barr says he’s willing to testify against Trump at Jan. 6 trial
  2. Pence confirms he took notes on Trump about overturning election
  3. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  4. Trump targets judge in Jan. 6 case, says legal team will ask for ‘recusal’
  5. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  6. Massive storms expected to hit Midwest and Northeast
  7. Trump attorney spars with CBS host over election wins and losses
  8. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  9. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  10. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  11. Senate forces Biden into personnel standstill ahead of 2024
  12. GOP Rep. Chip Roy threatens to defund DOJ, DHS
  13. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  14. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  15. Democrats worry young people souring on party
  16. Newsom spokesperson slams DeSantis debate counteroffer as a ‘joke’
  17. Raskin says Trump ‘met his match’ in special counsel Jack Smith
  18. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
Load more