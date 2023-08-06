trending:

Court Battles

Trump attorney says he won’t accept plea deal in Jan. 6 case

by Lauren Sforza - 08/06/23 3:41 PM ET
Attorney John Lauro exits Brooklyn federal court following a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, File)

Former President Trump’s attorney John Lauro said he would not accept a plea deal in connection to the federal Jan. 6 case, in which the former president is charged with four federal counts related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

CBS host Major Garrett asked Lauro on “Face the Nation” if there was “any condition” where Trump would accept a plea deal on the latest charges brought against him. Lauro told him there was no condition where Trump would.

When asked if he planned to file a motion to dismiss the case, Lauro said he “absolutely” will, but did not answer when he would file that.

“Hundred percent. Well, within the time permitted,” Lauro said. “This is what’s called a Swiss cheese indictment. It has so many holes that we’re going to be identifying and litigating a number of motions that we’re going to file on First Amendment grounds, on the fact that President Trump is immune as president from being prosecuted in this way.”

Lauro also said that cases similar to this case brought against Trump do not go to trial “before two or three years.” He also emphasized how he will be pushing to change the venue, saying West Virginia would be an “excellent venue to try this case.”

Lauro also noted that Trump’s comments, like stating that the judge overseeing his case was “unfair,” are made in the “context of a campaign.

“Well, the problem with bringing a case like this in the middle of a campaign season, is statements are going to be made in the context of a campaign,” he said. “We expect a fair and just trial in the District of Columbia. And — and my role — my role is simply to ensure that President Trump’s rights, just like every American’s rights, are protected every step of the way, and I’m going to do that.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to the latest charges in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

