Court Battles

Trump says protective order would impinge on his free speech

by Brett Samuels - 08/07/23 10:50 AM ET
Former President Trump argued Monday that he should not be subject to a protective order to limit what he can say in his Jan. 6 criminal case, claiming it would infringe on his free speech.

“No, I shouldn’t have a protective order placed on me because it would impinge upon my right to FREE SPEECH,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, claiming that special prosecutor Jack Smith, whom he called “deranged,” should be subject to such an order.

Prosecutors in the case asked a judge Friday night to impose a protective order, citing a post Trump had written on Truth Social that evening.

“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” Trump wrote.

His campaign later claimed in a statement that was not attributed to a specific individual that the post was “the definition of political speech” and was in response to special interest groups.

But Trump has in the days since attacked former Vice President Mike Pence, who is mentioned throughout the indictment, and the judge in the case, Tanya Chutkan.

Trump’s attorneys have until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to any objections to the government’s request.

The former president last week pleaded not guilty to the four charges he faces in the case after prosecutors alleged Trump knowingly and repeatedly claimed falsely that the 2020 election was fraudulent and orchestrated an effort to remain in power, threatening the country’s democratic foundations.

Trump was warned during his arraignment against intimidating or seeking to influence witnesses.

Tags 2020 election claims Donald Trump Jack Smith Mike Pence Trump indictment

