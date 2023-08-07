trending:

Court Battles

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. receives subpoena to testify before grand jury

by Lauren Sforza - 08/07/23 5:11 PM ET
Geoff Duncan, then a GOP candidate for lieutenant governor, arrives at an election-night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Former Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan (R) said Monday that he has received a subpoena to testify before the Fulton County grand jury this month.

In response to a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Duncan confirmed that he received the subpoena. According to Collins, Duncan received a subpoena this month to testify before the grand jury investigating efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

“I can confirm this is true,” he posted on X. “I will continue to share the facts as I know them around this investigation in hopes of figuring out what really happened.”

Duncan, who served as the lieutenant governor of Georgia from 2019 to 2023, has been an outspoken critic of the former president. In a post Sunday, he said, “History shows us that almost everyone associated with Trump ends up regretting it,” listing Trump’s business partners, investors and employees as examples.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) signaled last week that her investigation into the efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia was wrapping up. She previously said that any charging decisions would come from this grand jury session, which ends Sept. 1.

The investigation — which has lasted more than two years — focused heavily on a call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in January 2021, when the former president asked him to “find” 11,780 votes to overturn President Biden’s victory in the election.

Tags Brad Raffensperger Fani Willis Geoff Duncan Geoff Duncan Kaitlan Collins

