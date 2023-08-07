trending:

Court Battles

Longtime Trump, Giuliani ally Kerik meets with Jack Smith’s investigators

by Rebecca Beitsch - 08/07/23 6:55 PM ET
Bernard Kerik, who helped lead a Trump campaign investigation in to false claims of voter fraud, met Monday with prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith’s office.

The meeting comes after Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner, turned over all documents relating to the effort to prosecutors last month. 

Timothy Parlatore, Kerik’s attorney, said the meeting lasted about five hours, though Smith himself was not in attendance.

The meeting was largely to review Kerik’s role on former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s team, as they looked for evidence that would back former President Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud.

“At the time, they had a good faith basis to believe that there was fraud and they were trying to gather more evidence,” Parlatore said. “That’s what it was.”

Kerik’s interview follows last week’s indictment of Trump.

Parlatore said he does not expect Kerik will be charged in the probe.

Kerik previously pleaded guilty on tax crimes charges and was pardoned by Trump in 2020.

