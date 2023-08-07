trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Fox News’s Watters on possible Trump protective order: ‘He’ll violate it immediately’ 

by Lauren Sforza - 08/07/23 8:15 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 08/07/23 8:15 PM ET

Fox News’s Jesse Watters said Monday that former President Trump would “immediately” violate a possible protective order that special counsel Jack Smith requested a federal judge issue last week.  

“I’m sure he’ll violate it immediately,” Watters said on Fox’s “The Five.” “He will, and he’ll dare the judge to do something about it.” 

Smith appealed to the federal judge overseeing Trump’s election fraud case last week to issue a protective order on evidence divulged during discovery, citing social media threats from the former president.  

He cited recent posts by the former president, saying that the order was needed because “the defendant has previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him.”  

Trump’s legal team, which had until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to the request, argued that the former president should only be limited from sharing “sensitive” evidence in the case with the public and pushed for “volunteer attorneys” to have access to the full range of discovery in the case. 

“In a trial about First Amendment rights, the government seeks to restrict First Amendment rights,” Trump’s attorney wrote in the filing. 

“Worse, it does so against its administration’s primary political opponent,” his legal team added.  

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump Jack Smith Jesse Watters Jesse Watters Politics Special Counsel Jack Smith Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump ratchets up attacks on Pence after Jan. 6 indictment
  2. Trump directs rage at DC judge handling his Jan. 6 case
  3. Trump lawyer says Jack Smith showing ‘discomfort’ with protective order ...
  4. America’s white majority is aging out
  5. Judge Cannon questions use of out-of-state grand jury in Mar-a-Lago ...
  6. Can a Mega Millions jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
  7. Trump seeks latitude in sharing evidence in Jan. 6 case with ...
  8. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  9. Legal experts predict Supreme Court won’t spare Trump from trial and verdict 
  10. Home prices hit record highs in nearly two-thirds of major markets
  11. Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
  12. EPA is ignoring the glaring problem with dirty electric vehicles
  13. McConnell heckled with chants of ‘retire’ at Kentucky event 
  14. Fox News’s Watters on possible Trump protective order: ‘He’ll violate it ...
  15. Republicans blast Biden response to Russia, China naval patrol
  16. Alabama riverboat brawl: Authorities promise justice, issue arrest warrants
  17. Trump legal team singles out Biden’s ‘Dark Brandon’ post as capitalizing ...
  18. Farmers are under threat, but not from foreign land-buyers
Load more