Fox News’s Watters on possible Trump protective order: ‘He’ll violate it immediately’ 

Fox News’s Jesse Watters said Monday that former President Trump would “immediately” violate a possible protective order that special counsel Jack Smith requested a federal judge issue last week.

“I’m sure he’ll violate it immediately,” Watters said on Fox’s “The Five.” “He will, and he’ll dare the judge to do something about it.”

Smith appealed to the federal judge overseeing Trump’s election fraud case last week to issue a protective order on evidence divulged during discovery, citing social media threats from the former president.

He cited recent posts by the former president, saying that the order was needed because “the defendant has previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him.”

Trump’s legal team, which had until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to the request, argued that the former president should only be limited from sharing “sensitive” evidence in the case with the public and pushed for “volunteer attorneys” to have access to the full range of discovery in the case.

“In a trial about First Amendment rights, the government seeks to restrict First Amendment rights,” Trump’s attorney wrote in the filing.

“Worse, it does so against its administration’s primary political opponent,” his legal team added.