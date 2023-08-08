Fund to assist Daniel Penny with legal fees at nearly $3M after NYC chokehold scandal

A crowdfund launched for Daniel Penny, a former Marine charged with killing a man on a New York City subway in May, has raised nearly $3 million for his defense.

Penny was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide after prosecutors say he approached Jordan Neely, who was yelling on the subway, and held him in a chokehold until he died. He has pleaded not guilty.

The GiveSendGo fund has raised over $2,933,365, as of Tuesday morning. Organized by Penny’s legal team, the page says any leftover money after legal fees will be donated to mental health charities in New York.

Neely, a subway performer who had struggled with homelessness and mental health issues, shouted to others on the subway that he was in need of food and unhappy with his position in life.

According to a video of the incident, Neely said, “I don’t have food. I don’t have a drink. I am fed up. I don’t care if I go to jail, and if they give me life in prison … I am ready to die.”

Penny’s attorneys claimed he had no intent to hurt Neely. The death, however, prompted racial justice protests.

Neely’s family said Penny “needs to be in prison.”

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 25.