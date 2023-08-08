Trump indictment watch: All eyes on Georgia

With legal cases in motion against former President Trump on at least three different fronts, attention this week has pivoted to Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) has spent over a year investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. She recently indicated her team is “ready to go,” and indictments are expected this month.

Willis told courthouse officials to expect action in the second or third week of August.

As anticipation builds in Atlanta, Trump’s legal team is juggling deadlines in other cases, including his recent indictment on federal charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and a separate case involving what federal prosecutors say were efforts to retain government documents.

